Start time for Badgers' game at Nebraska announced

The University of Wisconsin football team will face Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, the Big Ten Conference announced Monday.

The No. 14 Badgers — who open the season Friday night against Illinois — will be seeking their eighth straight win over the Cornhuskers. The game will be televised on FS1.

UW beat Nebraska 37-21 in Lincoln last season, and the Big Ten’s twice-adjusted schedule has the Badgers heading back to Memorial Stadium to defend the Freedom Trophy. UW leads the all-time series against Nebraska 10-4, and is 8-1 against the Cornhuskers since they joined the Big Ten.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Nebraska plays at No. 5 Ohio State to begin its season on Saturday.

Get to know the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.