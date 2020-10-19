 Skip to main content
Start time for Badgers' game at Nebraska announced
The University of Wisconsin football team will face Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, the Big Ten Conference announced Monday.

The No. 14 Badgers — who open the season Friday night against Illinois — will be seeking their eighth straight win over the Cornhuskers. The game will be televised on FS1.

UW beat Nebraska 37-21 in Lincoln last season, and the Big Ten’s twice-adjusted schedule has the Badgers heading back to Memorial Stadium to defend the Freedom Trophy. UW leads the all-time series against Nebraska 10-4, and is 8-1 against the Cornhuskers since they joined the Big Ten.

Nebraska plays at No. 5 Ohio State to begin its season on Saturday.

Prepare for kick off of the University of Wisconsin's 2020 football season on Friday against Illinois with the Wisconsin State Journal's annual Badgers season preview.

