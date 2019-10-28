The University of Wisconsin football team will host Iowa at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at Camp Randall Stadium.
The Big Ten Conference announced the start time Monday, and the game will be televised on Fox. Both the No. 18 Badgers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) and the No. 19 Hawkeyes are off this Saturday.
UW has won its past three games against Iowa, and six of the past seven. The Badgers lead the all-time series against the Hawkeyes 46-43-2.
Coming off back-to-back losses, the Badgers have four consecutive games against Big Ten West Division opponents to close the regular season.