4-star safety Hunter Wohler of Muskego tweets commitment to Badgers for Class of 2021

The University of Wisconsin football program got an early Christmas present Monday night.

Hunter Wohler, a four-star defensive back out of Muskego, tweeted that he would be joining the Badgers’ 2021 recruiting class.

Wohler — rated by multiple recruiting sites as the best or second-best prospect in Wisconsin in his class — helped Muskego to an unbeaten record and a WIAA Division I state championship this season. Wohler had 122 total tackles and two interceptions this year. He was named the Associated Press' player of the year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Wohler becomes the eighth player orally committed to the 2021 class. The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound safety is a four-star prospect according to 247sports, Rivals and ESPN, and is in the top 300 nationally according to those sites.

Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2020 football recruiting class

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Bucky! Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email! Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.