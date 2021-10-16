Staffing issue causes longer lines at Wisconsin Badgers' football entry gates

Fans had to wait a little longer than normal Saturday as they attempted to enter Camp Randall Stadium for the University of Wisconsin’s football game against Army.
UW’s athletic department tweeted two hours before the game that “unforeseen circumstances specific to this game” created a situation in which not all the entry gates were fully staffed and fans were asked to arrive early.
A UW spokesperson said the department learned this afternoon that it wouldn’t have its typical staffing from its game day security and entry service, CSC USA. UW’s internal staff is being used to mitigate the issue, but not all entry lines would be open at each gate. The athletic department does not expect the issue to occur again.
Lack of staffing has been an issue for the concession stands at Camp Randall early in the season, and the switch to mobile ticketing caused some delays at the season opener in September.
Wisconsin vs. Army football: 3 keys to victory, who should get the carries for the Badgers and predictions
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When the Badgers have the ball
The Badgers put on display last week a different attitude on offense, with hard, physical running being at the base of the attack. Junior Chez Mellusi and freshman Braelon Allen again may be the 1-2 punch with junior Brady Schipper filling in the gaps after redshirt freshman Jalen Berger was dismissed from the team and junior Isaac Guerendo questionable this week. If Guerendo can play, UW would be wise to get him in the flow of the game so he’s ready to contribute in the second half of the season.
Graham Mertz threw for 100 yards and had an interception last week, but he came out of the trip to Champaign healthy. He had a number of passes that showed what he could be as a quarterback, and the Badgers need to get him into that rhythm for a full game.
Watch for UW’s offensive line to build off a good showing against the Illini, particularly early in the game when that unit got push up front with iso schemes and straight forward blocks before getting into the zone and pull blocks that created lanes later in the game.
With No. 2 tight end Jack Eschenbach ruled out, sophomore Clay Cundiff should be in line for more playing time. He’s done well in limited opportunities thus far, catching a touchdown against Michigan and a 43-yard pass against Notre Dame.
Edge: Wisconsin
When Army has the ball
The cloud hanging over the Army offense and this game overall is the availability of quarterback Christian Anderson. He is the best weapon Army has on offense, with his speed and agility a necessity as the decision-maker in its triple-option attack. The Black Knights have a chance to move the ball with Anderson — they average 415 yards with him and had 279 last week without him.
Tyrell Robinson, a sophomore running back, has 237 yards on 25 carries this season, and he’s often lined up as one of the flex players for Army, just off the line of scrimmage next to the tackle or tight end. Junior Jakobi Buchanan (187 yards), who is 6 foot and 260 pounds, serves as a battering ram into the middle of the defense from his fullback spot, lined up behind the quarterback.
Robinson also leads the team in receiving, though that’s not saying much for a team that is attempting just more than six passes per game.
Getting penetration will be crucial for the Badgers’ defensive line so it can create negative plays, but that penetration has to be controlled — come up field too far and the Black Knights can use it against a defense. Look for the defensive line’s depth to be used frequently — players like nose tackle Bryson Williams and end James Thompson could see their roles expand this week.
Edge: Wisconsin
Special teams
Senior Collin Larsh may step into kickoff specialist duties again this week with sophomore Jack Van Dyke questionable. Larsh had a touchback and four of his kickoffs were fair caught. Larsh is 7 of 9 this season after making a field goal to open the game against Illinois. His two misses were a block against Penn State and a 52-yard try against Notre Dame.
This week could be an opportunity for the Badgers to get some momentum from their kick return unit. Army allowed a kick return touchdown against Connecticut and a 99-yard kick return touchdown against Ball State last week.
Edge: Wisconsin
Trends
UW would be back to .500 for the first time since Week 2 with a win. UW hasn’t been at or below .500 entering its seventh game of the season since 2008.
Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen last week became the Badgers’ first duo to rush for more than 100 yards in the same game since 2018 when Jonathan Taylor and Taiwan Deal also did so against Illinois.
Camp Randall’s crowd — averaging 74,218 this season — all but assuredly will be the biggest the Black Knights have played in front of this season.
THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS
1. Get Mertz going: Last week’s rushing explosion against Illinois was a positive step for getting the offense on track. The Badgers now must even out quarterback Graham Mertz and the passing game. Mertz has made impressive throws this season, but a number of mistakes and missed receivers overshadow the good. Against Army’s primarily nickel defense, UW should see similar looks to what it sees in practice but with lesser players. Now’s the time for Mertz to get rolling before the stretch run.
2. Find Danny Davis again: UW senior receiver Danny Davis has been silent the past two weeks with the up and down nature of the passing game. He had two targets against Michigan and one against Illinois, none of which were caught. Davis had 22 targets and 16 catches in the team’s first three games. UW needs Davis to be a bigger part of its offense to have a chance to win the Big Ten West, and it should start this week.
3. Catch your chances at picks: UW has missed too many chances at interceptions this season, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said Monday it’s gotten to the point where it’s “a little ridiculous.” Army isn’t going to throw much, but when the ball is in the air, the Badgers have to come down with it. The Black Knights have thrown six picks on 35 attempts this season, a 17.1% rate. UW’s thrown far too many interceptions this season and only has a 6.4% interception rate.
THREE KEYS FOR ARMY
1. Create turnovers: The Badgers have given away at least one turnover in four of their five games this season and 30 of the 74 points the UW defense has allowed have come on possessions following a UW turnover. UW’s defense is coming off a shutout, but the offense turned it over twice, both of which ended drives on Illinois’ side of the field. There’s not much of a path to victory for the Black Knights without scoring defensively or creating a short field for the offense via a turnover.
2. Lean on the trap: UW’s defense could be susceptible to trap blocks — allowing a defensive lineman to go unblocked initially only to seal him with a pulling guard from the opposite side of the line — because its front is so aggressive. These types of plays allow an offensive lineman to get to the linebacker level as well. That being said, UW’s defense knows it has to be disciplined this week and not fly up field off the snap.
3. Avoid penalties: Army has just 18 penalties in five games, a sign of its players’ discipline and possibly the difficulty of seeing holds on the interior of a quick-moving line. That will have to continue Saturday for the Black Knights to pull the upset. Getting behind the chains is bad for any offense, but it’s particularly detrimental for an option scheme in which second- and third-and-long is a challenge with a limited passing arsenal.
SERIES HISTORY
Series: First meeting
THE PICKS
Colten's prediction
After what we’ve seen from the Badgers’ front in terms of stopping the run this season, it’s almost impossible to say that a team trying to run the ball on 90-plus percent of its plays will have success. Another solid day from the offensive line and a big pass play are reasonable expectations for the Badgers as they wrap up the nonconference schedule. UW’s in trouble the rest of the way if this is close.
Badgers 31, Army 3
The fan's pick
