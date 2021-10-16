 Skip to main content
Staffing issue causes longer lines at Wisconsin Badgers' football entry gates
Fans had to wait a little longer than normal Saturday as they attempted to enter Camp Randall Stadium for the University of Wisconsin’s football game against Army.

UW’s athletic department tweeted two hours before the game that “unforeseen circumstances specific to this game” created a situation in which not all the entry gates were fully staffed and fans were asked to arrive early.

A UW spokesperson said the department learned this afternoon that it wouldn’t have its typical staffing from its game day security and entry service, CSC USA. UW’s internal staff is being used to mitigate the issue, but not all entry lines would be open at each gate. The athletic department does not expect the issue to occur again.

Lack of staffing has been an issue for the concession stands at Camp Randall early in the season, and the switch to mobile ticketing caused some delays at the season opener in September.

