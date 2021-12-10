 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Mary's Springs OL and Wisconsin target Billy Schrauth chooses Notre Dame
0 Comments
topical alert top story

St. Mary's Springs OL and Wisconsin target Billy Schrauth chooses Notre Dame

  • 0

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin get together to break down why the Badgers are in the Las Vegas Bowl, Arizona State’s depleted offense and why Kenneth Walker not being a Heisman finalist isn’t a big deal.

The University of Wisconsin football team wasn't able to keep one of their top targets in state after an intense recruiting battle.

Billy Schrauth, a consensus four-star lineman from Fond du Lac who attends Saint Mary’s Springs High School, announced Friday that he chose Notre Dame over offers from programs like UW, Michigan and Ohio State. Schrauth had at least 16 scholarship offers, but the Irish pulled ahead after summer visits and landed him despite coach Brian Kelly leaving the program.

Schrauth projects as an offensive guard, but also was recruited as a defensive lineman. He’s among the five prospects in the state ranked as a four-star recruit.

"The wait is over. Thank you God," Schrauth wrote in a social media post.

Schrauth helped lead his team to the WIAA Division 6 state championship game as a senior and the offense averaged about 250 yards rushing per game. Schrauth had 59 tackles, including 17 for loss, as a defensive lineman. Schrauth had 14 tackles for loss and aided a strong rushing attack that averaged 275.3 yards per game in six games last fall.

UW has stacked talent on the offensive line in recent recruiting classes and landed the top-ranked player in the state in Whitefish Bay offensive lineman Joe Brunner. But Schrauth's decision will sting a bit and adds pressure to UW to land Carson Hinzman, a four-star guard/center prospect from St. Croix Central, to its 2022 class.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics