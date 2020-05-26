You are the owner of this article.
Specialist Blake Wilcox no longer with Badgers football program
Specialist Blake Wilcox no longer with Badgers football program

Specialist Blake Wilcox will not return to the University of Wisconsin football program next season.

Wilcox, who redshirted in 2019 after walking onto the team out of Kettle Moraine High School, was ranked as the No. 3 punter and No. 5 kicker in the nation by Kohl’s Kicking Camp before joining the Badgers.

Blake Wilcox MUG

Wilcox

Wissports.com’s Travis Wilson first tweeted the news Sunday, and it was confirmed by a UW official on Tuesday. That official did not comment on the reason Wilcox will not be back; Wilson’s tweet said Wilcox “was not extended a roster spot.”

A social media message sent to Wilcox was not returned Tuesday afternoon.

Wilcox was voted as a first-team all-state kicker and punter by both the Associated Press and the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a senior, and participated in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game.

Wilcox was listed on the Badgers’ spring roster.

UW had two punters appear in games last season, Anthony Lotti and Connor Allen, but both were seniors. Transfer junior Andy Vujnoich and redshirt junior Conor Schlichting were on the team’s spring roster.

Oshkosh product Gavin Meyers (Kohl’s No. 18 punter in the class) and Neenah's Jack Van Dyke (Kohl’s No. 4 kicker, No. 20 punter) are part of UW’s 2020 recruiting class.

