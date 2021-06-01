Sources: Chris McIntosh expected to be named Wisconsin athletic director

McIntosh is only the third UW athletic director in a span of 31-plus years, and he has big shoes to fill.

Pat Richter, who was in charge from 1989 to 2004, helped lift UW out of financial ruin and made the right hires to give the school’s major programs a much-needed boost.

He was followed by Alvarez, the man Richter had landed in 1990 to resurrect the football program. Alvarez’s 119 wins are the most in program history, and he led the Badgers to three Big Ten titles and Rose Bowl victories during his 16 seasons.

Alvarez, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010, took over for Richter in 2004 and held the dual roles of coach and athletic director for two seasons.

His tenure as UW’s leader included sustained success across a number of programs, including the two biggest money makers in the department: The football program has played in a bowl game in 19 consecutive seasons, while the men’s basketball team has missed only one NCAA tournament since Alvarez moved into the athletic director role.

Sixteen UW teams have produced national titles during Alvarez’s tenure, including six in women’s hockey and five in women’s lightweight rowing, and the Badgers have won more than 70 conference championships since he took over.