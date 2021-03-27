Sources: Barry Alvarez moves up retirement plans; Wisconsin athletic director expected to make announcement in coming weeks

UW hired Alvarez — who was entering his 14th season as the Badgers football coach — as its athletic director in April 2004, with Alvarez replacing longtime AD Pat Richter, the man who hired Alvarez as the football coach in 1990.

Alvarez coached two seasons, 2004 and 2005, while also serving as the athletic director, but he stepped down as the coach after the 2005 season to focus on running the athletic department. Alvarez has the most wins (119) in the football program’s history and led the Badgers to three Big Ten championships and three Rose Bowl victories. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

The UW athletic department made significant additions to its facilities while Alvarez was in charge. The Stephen M. Bennett Student-Athlete Performance Center at Camp Randall Stadium, which opened in 2014, serves as a training hub for athletes in multiple sports.

The men's and women's hockey, softball, cross country and golf teams all had home venues or training space added between 2009 and 2012.

UW renovated the interior and exterior of the 90-year-old UW Field House and has plans for upgrades at Camp Randall and the Kohl Center.