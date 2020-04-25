'Sound management' of finances has UW athletic department able to weather revenue drop, Barry Alvarez says

Barry Alvarez credited good financial planning with helping the University of Wisconsin athletic department manage a revenue decline associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alvarez, the UW athletic director, told an online meeting of the Athletic Board on Friday that the department is projecting a net revenue drop of at least $4 million to $5 million in this fiscal year.
The cancellation of the Big Ten Conference and NCAA men’s basketball tournaments produced a negative impact, he said.
“Thanks to sound management of our finances over the years, we’re well-positioned to withstand a temporary decline in revenues,” Alvarez said.
In a five-minute update to the Athletic Board, Alvarez said UW athletics administrators are working on projections for how the pandemic will impact next year’s budget amid an uncertain landscape for college sports.
He earlier said on his monthly radio show that there were three models in play: one with no loss of 2020-21 athletics events because of the coronavirus; one without revenue from fall sports seasons, including football; and one without fall and winter sports.
Ticket sales and media rights for football alone were responsible for 44% of the athletics revenue stream in the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, so any disruption of the season that’s scheduled to begin Sept. 4 would be highly damaging to the department. The approved 2020-21 budget was for more than $186 million, including more than $46 million in capital projects.
“It’s impossible to know at this point which of these scenarios will play out,” Alvarez said Friday. “There are a number of factors and assumptions that go into these projections. We’re working with campus and Big Ten leaders to inform our models.”
Members of the board, which met for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of the rest of the college sports season on March 12, didn’t ask questions in response to Alvarez’s report.
Alvarez made no mention of cost-cutting initiatives within the athletic department. A spokesperson earlier said UW has neither furloughed any employees nor made any pay cuts.
Some major athletic departments already have slashed budgets and made salary alterations. Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that he’s among roughly 200 at the university who have volunteered to take an unpaid week.
Alvarez said he was disappointed that spring sports athletes weren’t able to finish their seasons. But he defended the department’s decision to not offer athletes from those sports who are in their fourth year of eligibility a chance to return next season under an NCAA waiver.
“Given the uncertainty of the situation we all find ourselves in, we didn’t feel we should make a promise to them that we weren’t sure we could keep,” Alvarez said. “We felt it best to advise them to proceed with earning their degree, which is obviously something we place a great deal of emphasis on.”
On the topic of when college sports will resume, Alvarez said the department will follow guidance from medical officials, campus administration and government officials.
Board member Ann Sheehy, a faculty member in UW’s department of medicine, said that a Big Ten task force on which she participates has “started to talk a little bit about what it would look like to return to competition.”
Contract authority shifted
The board voted unanimously to give the athletic department temporary authority to handle coaching contract extensions and bonuses for winter and spring sports this season.
Chairman Pete Miller said the board’s personnel committee lacked data for evaluating the 14 coaches whose contracts would be up for extensions in upcoming months — six from winter sports and eight from spring sports. Some of them had incomplete seasons, and evaluation information from athletes hasn’t been completed, Miller said.
In recent years, the Athletic Board has granted one-year contract extensions to coaches in all but rare cases. Friday’s vote means the athletic department has latitude to make those decisions for the rest of the school year.
Deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh said bonuses are being applied according to the department’s policy on rewarding coaches for team success that had been gained or was imminent at the time of the shutdown.
For instance, men’s basketball coach Greg Gard is eligible for a bonus of 5% of his $1 million contracted base salary for winning the Big Ten regular-season title and another 5% for being in position to be in the NCAA tournament. The latter 5% could have escalated based on how far the Badgers advanced in the postseason.
Alvarez said his discussions with other athletic directors led him to believe that UW’s bonus interpretation was also being used at the majority of Big Ten schools.
