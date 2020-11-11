 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slowing Michigan QB Joe Milton is key to Badgers' success this week
0 comments
topical alert top story

Slowing Michigan QB Joe Milton is key to Badgers' success this week

{{featured_button_text}}
Joe Milton

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton drops back against Michigan State last month. Milton is averaging nearly 300 yards per game through the air for the Wolverines, but they sit at 1-2 entering Saturday's game against Wisconsin. 

 Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal

Things haven’t added up for Michigan quarterback Joe Milton this season.

He’s averaging nearly 300 yards passing per game and adding 34 more yards per game on the ground, but he’s accounted for just five touchdowns in three contests. Among Big Ten Conference quarterbacks to play three games, he’s got the fourth-highest efficiency rating (137.6) and the third-highest yards per attempt (8.1), but his team is 1-2. He plays in a spread offense designed for efficiency, but completes just over 60% of his throws.

Heading into Saturday night’s game against the 13th-ranked University of Wisconsin — slated for 6:30 p.m. at Michigan Stadium and televised on ABC — Milton has proven himself as the catalyst of the Wolverines’ offense. As he goes, so goes Michigan.

“He’s got a big arm, a strong arm. You see him and he can make any throw on the field,” UW junior linebacker Jack Sanborn said.

“There are some throws in the Indiana game, like that post that he threw in the end zone, that you don’t see a lot of guys in college football that are able to make that throw. And he can run, too, so that’s something that we’ve always got to be aware of. I think it’s going to be exciting to play against him.”

Milton — a 6-foot-5, 243-pound junior from Pahokee, Fla. — won a competition for the starting quarterback job this offseason against Dylan McCaffrey. McCaffrey opted out and entered the transfer portal before the season began.

Milton has drawn comparisons to Cam Newton for his size, willingness to run through contact and high-level arm strength. Newton’s Heisman-winning campaign at Auburn in 2010 is among the greatest single-season performances in college football history, so Milton has a long way to go to live up to that billing, but UW coach Paul Chryst said he presents a unique test to his team’s defense.

“You talk about his arm strength, it jumps out at you. Quick release, he can throw a lot of different types of balls, and he’s got good receivers to go get it. Obviously athletic, and combine that with the size he has, obviously he’s a challenge,” Chryst said Monday.

“In my opinion, he’s a really good football player and yet what I think what makes him dangerous is that there’s a lot of guys around him and I think there’s enough things that they do well that it’s a challenging week for our defense.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Michigan’s rushing attack has declined since it opened with a strong performance against a depleted Minnesota defense. Last week, the Wolverines netted 13 yards on 18 carries against Indiana. Injuries on the offensive line haven’t helped, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that tackles Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes are questionable to play this week.

That puts more pressure on Milton to get the offense going through the air. Nico Collins, Michigan’s second-leading receiver last season, opted out to prepare for the NFL draft. Ronnie Bell has again been the Wolverines’ most effective receiver, posting 14 catches, 269 yards and a touchdown thus far, but Milton has gotten new faces like Cornelius Johnson, Roman Wilson and Giles Jackson involved as well.

Harbaugh said he liked what he saw from Milton in last week’s loss to the Hoosiers, but says there’s still room to grow. Milton threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw interceptions on Michigan’s final two drives to nix any chance at a comeback.

“Made some very good plays out of the pocket, some great throws. Lot of improvement, making improvement just playing the game. Situational awareness … kind of still a ways to go there. Still learning, still making progress. It doesn’t happen overnight,” Harbaugh said of his quarterback.

Milton may use his legs as weapons more often against the Badgers after their performance in Week 1 against Illinois. One of the only weak points of the defense that night was in allowing Illini quarterback Brandon Peters to gain chunks of yards with rushing attempts. Peters finished with 75 yards total and had rushes of 31, 30 and 15 yards against UW — the 30-yard gain was a scramble, while the others were option keeps.

After the loss last week, Milton said the Wolverines dug themselves a hole with a slow start. Michigan has scored just 17 points combined in the first halves of their losses to Michigan State and the Hoosiers the past two weeks. One can expect the Milton and Wolverines to try to get their offense firing with big plays early against the Badgers.

“He’s one of those guys that you turn on (the film), his best plays scare the hell out of you because of what he can do,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said of Milton.

“With his feet, he can change numbers in the run game, and throwing the ball when he’s on, every game he’s made a throw where you’re like, ‘Wow, you just don’t see that every week.’ He’s also had his struggles, right? I know they’re frustrated with a little of the inconsistency, but we can’t count on that. He’s a young guy that every game is going to continue to improve and learn. We’re preparing to play the one that’s hot. We hope he doesn’t show up to that guy.”

Get to know the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics