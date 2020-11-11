Slowing Michigan QB Joe Milton is key to Badgers' success this week

Harbaugh said he liked what he saw from Milton in last week’s loss to the Hoosiers, but says there’s still room to grow. Milton threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw interceptions on Michigan’s final two drives to nix any chance at a comeback.

“Made some very good plays out of the pocket, some great throws. Lot of improvement, making improvement just playing the game. Situational awareness … kind of still a ways to go there. Still learning, still making progress. It doesn’t happen overnight,” Harbaugh said of his quarterback.

Milton may use his legs as weapons more often against the Badgers after their performance in Week 1 against Illinois. One of the only weak points of the defense that night was in allowing Illini quarterback Brandon Peters to gain chunks of yards with rushing attempts. Peters finished with 75 yards total and had rushes of 31, 30 and 15 yards against UW — the 30-yard gain was a scramble, while the others were option keeps.

After the loss last week, Milton said the Wolverines dug themselves a hole with a slow start. Michigan has scored just 17 points combined in the first halves of their losses to Michigan State and the Hoosiers the past two weeks. One can expect the Milton and Wolverines to try to get their offense firing with big plays early against the Badgers.