Shortened preparation window for 2020 football season workable, Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez says

Six weeks of training leading up to the football season is an ideal length, University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said, but not necessarily a requirement.

On his monthly radio show Wednesday, Alvarez said the Badgers football team can be flexible in preparations for a 2020 season loaded with uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said this week that she expects thousands of students to be on campus for the fall semester, with a hybrid model of online and in-person learning. Campuses being open has been viewed by NCAA leaders as a prerequisite of college sports returning from the coronavirus outbreak.

Alvarez, who coached the Badgers football team from 1990 to 2005 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010, said his discussions with UW coach Paul Chryst lead him to believe a shortened window for players to be ready before the scheduled Sept. 4 opener against Indiana at Camp Randall Stadium is workable.