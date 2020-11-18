Shawn Windsor: Michigan football needs the old Jim Harbaugh to rescue them

Besides, Herbstreit thinks it would be good for college football, and good for the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. And he's right.

Harbaugh has a sizable rebuilding job to get his team ready to compete with the Buckeyes again. But it's not as far-fetched as it sounds. It was just four seasons ago that he lost to Ohio State by a matter of a few inches.

Maybe you remember that game, and remember Harbaugh's reaction after the bitter loss, when he all but screamed during the postgame news conference.

For better or for worse, his anger and competitive spirit that day damn near melted Ohio Stadium.

That isn't to say he doesn't care as much now. Or doesn't love his alma mater the way he once did. Or doesn't bring the same dogged, stubborn, life-affirming intensity to every practice and every meeting and every film session.

But this is to say it's getting harder to see it. To see the results, at least. To see the version of the coach who had all that success and gave U-M an immediate jolt and wasn't afraid to try anything or say anything to anyone.