Shaping up: Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson focuses on conditioning as offensive role expands

“There’s going to be opportunities where the tight end has to win,” tight ends coach Mickey Turner said. “I think he’ll have plenty of those opportunities.”

Less could be more

Coming off a redshirt freshman season in which he showed his skills as a receiver, Turner knew things would ramp up for Ferguson as he slid into the No. 1 tight end role. But lack of depth behind Ferguson forced coaches’ hands in keeping him on the field even when his production slipped.

“It put more on Jake’s shoulders. He would’ve been a 40-rep-a-game kind of guy, now he’s getting 70 reps a game,” Turner said. “To ask a young guy to own that much when he’s just kind of getting into the rhythm of playing is a lot.”

Seven games into last season, Ferguson had 20 catches, 242 yards and two touchdowns; he produced only 11 catches, 165 yards and no scores over the final seven games of the year. Four of those 11 catches came in the Rose Bowl loss to Oregon.

Ferguson said the dip in his receiving output was mostly due to his conditioning.