...A FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 430 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY...
LATEST REPORTS FROM MADISON CITY OFFICIALS THIS MORNING CONTINUE TO
REPORT MULTIPLE ROAD CLOSURES IN THE VICINITY OF WHERE THE YAHARA
RIVER CUTS THROUGH THE ISTHMUS. THIS IS DUE TO FLOODING RESULTING
FROM WATER BEING RELEASED FROM LAKE MENDOTA VIA THE TENNEY DAM.
FLOOD WATERS ARE AFFECTING MADISON'S NEAR EAST SIDE ON THE ISTHMUS,
EAST OF BLAIR STREET. MANY ROADS HAVE WATER ON THEM OR ARE CLOSED IN
THAT AREA INCLUDING EAST JOHNSON STREET. EAST WASHINGTON AVENUE HAS
A FEW INCHES OF WATER ON THE OUTSIDE LANE, BUT ALL LANES ARE OPEN.
PLEASE VISIT THE CITY OF MADISON'S WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL
INFORMATION.
AROUND ONE INCH OF RAIN IS FORECAST TONIGHT WITH ANOTHER 1 TO 2
INCHES THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEKEND. THIS MAY RESULT IN
ADDITIONAL FLOODING ACROSS THE WARNED AREA SO BE PREPARED FOR
ADDITIONAL ROAD AND OR LANE CLOSURES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES AND INTO FLOOD WATERS.
&&
Weather Alert
...POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN,
AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN
EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. IN SOUTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN LAKE, IOWA,
MARQUETTE, AND SAUK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE, JEFFERSON,
OZAUKEE, AND WASHINGTON.
* THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING
* HEAVY RAINFALL OF AROUND 1 INCH WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS
MAY FALL IN A ONE TO THREE HOUR TIME PERIOD. THIS COULD RESULT
IN AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING.
* THE ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WILL FALL ON AREAS THAT HAVE RECENTLY
HAD RIVER FLOODING AND LINGERING LOCALIZED URBAN AND RURAL
FLOODING. THESE WET CONDITIONS WILL RESULT IN A FASTER RESPONSE
TO HEAVY RAINFALL, AND QUICKER DEVELOPMENT OF FLASH FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Scott Tolzien, who ranks second in program history behind current University of Wisconsin signal caller Alex Hornibrook in all-time winning percentage for a starting quarterback, served as the Badgers’ honorary captain Friday night against Western Kentucky.
Tolzien compiled a 21-5 record with UW, leading the 2010 team to the Big Ten Championship and a berth in the Rose Bowl while winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award as the nation’s top senior quarterback.
The Rolling Meadows, Ill., native’s .729 completion percentage during his final season with the Badgers set a school record. He also ranks second all-time at UW in career competition percentage (68.1 percent) and pass efficiency rating (153.2), while his 5,271 passing yards are the fifth-most by a Badgers quarterback.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) scoring on a 30-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) celebrates his 1st quarter run with Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel (66). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) sacks Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Drew Eckels (4) in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) tackles Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Marquez Trigg (5) in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) looking for running room in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor is brought down by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Ta'Corian Darden (15) in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) looking for running room in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Jahcour Pearson (7) breaks a tackle of Wisconsin Badgers safety Scott Nelson (9) in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) pressures Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Drew Eckels (4 in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) catches a 2nd quarter pass in front of Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Roger Cray (24). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst on the sidelines in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor can't hold on to this 2nd quarter pass. Taylor was covered by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back DeAndre Farris (22). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) throwing an incomplete pass in the 2nd quarter. Hornibrook was rushed by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Ben Holt (44). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers place kicker Rafael Gaglianone (27) celebrates his 2nd quarter field goal. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) is tackled by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Dionte Ruffin (26) in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) completes a pass to Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) scores on a 4th quarter run past Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Antwon Kincade (31). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) scores on a 4th quarter run. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) scores on a 4th quarter run. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) celebrates on a 4th quarter run with Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12), and Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) was not able to hang on to this Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) pass in the 3rd quarter. Taylor was defended by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Ben Holt (44). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks (20) intercepted a pass intended for Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Drew Eckels (4) in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) looking to pass in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Head Football Coach Paul Chryst discusses a call in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) sacks Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Drew Eckels (4) in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) tackles Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Marquez Trigg (5) in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) looking for running room in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) looking for running room in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Jahcour Pearson (7) breaks a tackle of Wisconsin Badgers safety Scott Nelson (9) in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) pressures Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Drew Eckels (4 in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) catches a 2nd quarter pass in front of Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Roger Cray (24). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst on the sidelines in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor can't hold on to this 2nd quarter pass. Taylor was covered by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back DeAndre Farris (22). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) throwing an incomplete pass in the 2nd quarter. Hornibrook was rushed by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Ben Holt (44). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers place kicker Rafael Gaglianone (27) celebrates his 2nd quarter field goal. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) completes a pass to Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) celebrates on a 4th quarter run with Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12), and Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) was not able to hang on to this Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) pass in the 3rd quarter. Taylor was defended by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Ben Holt (44). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks (20) intercepted a pass intended for Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Drew Eckels (4) in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) looking to pass in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Head Football Coach Paul Chryst discusses a call in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Despite going undrafted in 2011, Tolzien spent the last seven years in the NFL, including a stint with the Green Bay Packers from 2013-15. He also played for San Diego, San Francisco and Indianapolis.
Veterans and service members recognized
Prior to kickoff Friday, UW athletic director Barry Alvarez gave a game ball to Navy veteran Chris Piotrowski, Marine Corps and Army National Guard veteran Jason Gonzales and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Dan Zimmerman.
Jason Sczepaniak, of Sun Prairie, with his daughter, Allie, 4, checks out pre-game festivities during the Wisconsin Badgers' season opener football game against Western Kentucky in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison seniors Jake Mindel, right, from Los Angeles, and Joe Fortman, of Milwaukee, grill out in the front yard of Fortman's house before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers' season opener football game against Western Kentucky in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the University of Wisconsin marching band pass by an apartment complex before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers' season opener football game against Western Kentucky in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the University of Wisconsin marching band walk along Randall Avenue before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers' season opener football game against Western Kentucky in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Scenes before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers' season opener football game against Western Kentucky in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
The Badgers presented the game ball on behalf of all veterans in attendance.
UW also recognized Air Crewman Petty Officer Second Class Russell Worth as Friday night’s Kwik Trip Hometown Hero during a second-quarter timeout.
Worth, a 94-year-old Milwaukee resident, was a member of the Badgers’ boxing team before joining the U.S. Navy. He served as a turret gunner and plane captain as part of the Navy Air Corps during World War II.
Wrestling team performs in memory of Stickley
Members of the UW wrestling team joined the family of Eli Stickley on the Camp Randall field at halftime of Friday’s game for a singing of "Varsity," dedicated to the memory of Stickley.
Stickley, an All-American Badgers’ wrestler known by his teammates and loved ones for having a selfless attitude and positive outlook, died in an auto accident in July.