Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY... LATEST REPORTS FROM MADISON CITY OFFICIALS THIS MORNING CONTINUE TO REPORT MULTIPLE ROAD CLOSURES IN THE VICINITY OF WHERE THE YAHARA RIVER CUTS THROUGH THE ISTHMUS. THIS IS DUE TO FLOODING RESULTING FROM WATER BEING RELEASED FROM LAKE MENDOTA VIA THE TENNEY DAM. FLOOD WATERS ARE AFFECTING MADISON'S NEAR EAST SIDE ON THE ISTHMUS, EAST OF BLAIR STREET. MANY ROADS HAVE WATER ON THEM OR ARE CLOSED IN THAT AREA INCLUDING EAST JOHNSON STREET. EAST WASHINGTON AVENUE HAS A FEW INCHES OF WATER ON THE OUTSIDE LANE, BUT ALL LANES ARE OPEN. PLEASE VISIT THE CITY OF MADISON'S WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. AROUND ONE INCH OF RAIN IS FORECAST TONIGHT WITH ANOTHER 1 TO 2 INCHES THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEKEND. THIS MAY RESULT IN ADDITIONAL FLOODING ACROSS THE WARNED AREA SO BE PREPARED FOR ADDITIONAL ROAD AND OR LANE CLOSURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES AND INTO FLOOD WATERS. &&