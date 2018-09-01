Try 1 month for 99¢
Paul Chryst
Badgers head coach Paul Chryst watches the action from the sidelines in the second quarter of Wisconsin's 34-3 victory over Western Kentucky on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Scott Tolzien, who ranks second in program history behind current University of Wisconsin signal caller Alex Hornibrook in all-time winning percentage for a starting quarterback, served as the Badgers’ honorary captain Friday night against Western Kentucky.

Tolzien compiled a 21-5 record with UW, leading the 2010 team to the Big Ten Championship and a berth in the Rose Bowl while winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award as the nation’s top senior quarterback.

The Rolling Meadows, Ill., native’s .729 completion percentage during his final season with the Badgers set a school record. He also ranks second all-time at UW in career competition percentage (68.1 percent) and pass efficiency rating (153.2), while his 5,271 passing yards are the fifth-most by a Badgers quarterback.

Despite going undrafted in 2011, Tolzien spent the last seven years in the NFL, including a stint with the Green Bay Packers from 2013-15. He also played for San Diego, San Francisco and Indianapolis.

Veterans and service members recognized

Prior to kickoff Friday, UW athletic director Barry Alvarez gave a game ball to Navy veteran Chris Piotrowski, Marine Corps and Army National Guard veteran Jason Gonzales and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Dan Zimmerman.

The Badgers presented the game ball on behalf of all veterans in attendance.

UW also recognized Air Crewman Petty Officer Second Class Russell Worth as Friday night’s Kwik Trip Hometown Hero during a second-quarter timeout.

Worth, a 94-year-old Milwaukee resident, was a member of the Badgers’ boxing team before joining the U.S. Navy. He served as a turret gunner and plane captain as part of the Navy Air Corps during World War II.

Wrestling team performs in memory of Stickley

Members of the UW wrestling team joined the family of Eli Stickley on the Camp Randall field at halftime of Friday’s game for a singing of "Varsity," dedicated to the memory of Stickley.

Stickley, an All-American Badgers’ wrestler known by his teammates and loved ones for having a selfless attitude and positive outlook, died in an auto accident in July.

Jason Galloway is the Wisconsin Badgers football beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal.

