More than 70 members of the University of Wisconsin’s 1993 team were honored at halftime of the Badgers’ game against Nebraska at Camp Randall Stadium.
That team went 10-1-1, captured the Big Ten title and won UW’s first Rose Bowl in more than 30 years. The historic campaign came off the back of eight straight losing seasons and marked the first time in school history that the program won 10 games.
In the 25 years since, the Badgers have appeared in five more Rose Bowl games, winning two of them, played in 23 bowl games and won 10 or more games on 12 occasions.
Those in attendance included former head coach and current UW athletic director Barry Alvarez, All-Big Ten selections Darrell Bevell (quarterback), Joe Panos (tackle), Jeff Messenger (safety), Michael Roan (tight end) and Lamark Shackerford (nose tackle), eight-year NFL veteran running back Terrell Fletcher, offensive coordinator Brad Childress and defensive coordinator Dan McCarney.
Panos and Shackerford, both of whom earned second-team All-American honors in 1993, were also selected as honorary captains for Saturday’s game.
Men’s basketball team recognized
During a first-quarter timeout, UW introduced its men’s basketball team to the Camp Randall crowd. The team was also expected to make an appearance at Badgerville earlier in the day before the event was canceled due to wet field conditions.
Fans can get their first glimpse of the Badgers on the floor this season during the annual Red-White scrimmage, set for 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 21. An exhibition matchup with UW-Oshkosh follows Nov. 2, and their regular season gets underway Nov. 6 versus Coppin State.
Two national champions honored
Georgia Ellenwood and Ollie Hoare were honored during a third-quarter timeout after winning events at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Ellenwood, who finished her career as an eight-time All-American, won the women’s heptathlon national title. Hoare, the defending Big Ten cross country champion who also claimed three Big Ten titles on the track last season, won the national championship in the men’s 1,500 meters.