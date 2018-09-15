Former University of Wisconsin wide receiver Jared Abbrederis made a return to Camp Randall Stadium as the Badgers’ honorary captain against BYU on Saturday.
Abbrederis earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2013 when he hauled in a school-record 78 catches for 1,081 yards — the fourth-most for a season in program history — and seven touchdowns. He also won the Burlsworth Trophy that year as the nation’s top player who began his career as a walk-on.
The Wautoma native finished his career ranked second all-time at UW in receiving yards (3,140) and touchdowns (23) and matched the Badgers’ school record with 202 career receptions.
Abbrederis contributed to three Big Ten title teams at UW and racked up 346 all-purpose yards in the 2012 Rose Bowl Game. He was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft and also played for the Lions before his retirement.
Pre-game flyover
The U.S. Air Force 40th Airlift Squadron performed a flyover of Camp Randall in a C-130J aircraft prior to the game.
The pilots, Lt. Gavin Warmbold and Lt. Brenden Small, are 2014 graduates of UW who are based at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas. They were also introduced on the field during a fourth-quarter timeout.
First female cheerleaders recognized
During halftime, Virginia Kehl Mackesey represented the Badgers’ first female cheerleaders in an on-field introduction.
The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the BYU Cougars, 24-21, on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
In 1952, Mackesey was one of four women who became the first female members of UW’s cheerleading squad.
Big Ten Medal of Honors presented
UW’s recipients of the Big Ten Medal of Honor, Georgia Ellenwood of the women’s track and field team and Josh McDonald of the men’s track and field team, were presented with their awards during a first-quarter break. The honor has been handed out since 1915 to a male and female student-athlete who demonstrate academic and athletic excellence.
Ellenwood, the 2018 NCAA champion in the heptathlon, finished as an eight-time All-American and three-time Big Ten champion in the multi-events. McDonald became a two-time All-American in the shot put and discus.
Women’s hockey team introduced
One week after UW introduced its men’s hockey team at Camp Randall, the Badgers did the same with their women’s hockey team Saturday during a first-quarter timeout.
Coming off their 11th Frozen Four appearance in 13 seasons, the defending WCHA champions open their 2018 campaign Sept. 28-29 with a non-conference series against Lindenwood at LaBahn Arena.