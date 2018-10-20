The University of Wisconsin Law School’s Class of 2018 took part in its annual Homecoming cane toss before the Badgers’ game against Illinois on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
The longstanding tradition has third-year law students run the length of the field and toss a cane over the south goal post. Legend says the students who catch their canes will win their first case.
Joe Thomas returns
One of UW’s and the NFL’s all-time greats, offensive lineman Joe Thomas, served as the game’s honorary captain.
Thomas retired in March following an NFL career in which he was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons, voted All-Pro nine times and played 10,636 consecutive snaps.
A two-time All-American left tackle for the Badgers, Thomas went on to become the No. 3 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He was a unanimous consensus All-American as a senior in 2006, when he also became UW’s first Outland Trophy winner as the nation’s top interior lineman.
Johnson, Duggan honored
UW women’s hockey coach Mark Johnson was recognized on the field during a first-quarter timeout for becoming the winningest coach in NCAA women’s hockey history. Johnson recorded his record-breaking 465th career win in the Badgers’ 3-1 victory over rival Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 14.
The #Badgers would like to salute the all-time winningest coach in NCAA women’s hockey history, Mark Johnson. With last Sunday’s 3-1 win over Minnesota-Duluth, @badgerWhockey earned Mark Johnson his 456th career coaching win. Congratulations! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/1V9FxiAUcp— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) October 20, 2018
The Badgers also honored former women’s hockey great Meghan Duggan during a second-quarter timeout. Duggan was the captain of the U.S. national team that claimed a 3-2 shootout win over rival Canada at the Winter Olympic Games in February and is now a three-time Olympic medalist and seven-time world champion. Duggan was part of three national championship teams at UW and won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation’s top player as a senior in 2011.
Women’s volleyball team introduced
The UW women’s volleyball team made an appearance at the Badgerville pre-game tailgate and was introduced during a first-quarter timeout.
Today we would like to welcome ninth-ranked @BadgerVB. 🏐 The #Badgers will finish the first half of the Big Ten season tomorrow against Iowa at 1 p.m. at the Field House. Welcome @BadgerVB and #OnWisconsin! pic.twitter.com/5IEJTIis4q— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) October 20, 2018
The eighth-ranked Badgers wrap up the first half of their Big Ten season by hosting Iowa at 1 p.m. Sunday in the UW Field House.
Police department recognized
The UW-Madison Police Department was recognized during a first-quarter break as part of the celebration of their 80th anniversary.
Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez presented a game ball to Chief Kristen Roman prior to the game.