The University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame welcomed 11 new members during its annual induction ceremony Friday, and they were recognized at halftime of the Badgers’ game against New Mexico at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.
The inductees were Jolene Anderson (women’s basketball), Simon Bairu (men’s track and cross country), Allie Blomquist (women’s golf), Bill Chandler (men’s basketball), Tim Gillham (men’s fencing), Jim Johannson (men’s hockey), Kevin Stemke (football), Kris Thorsness (women’s rowing), Alando Tucker (men’s basketball), Ed Nuttycombe (men’s track coach) and Donna Shalala (special service).
Stemke, the inaugural winner of the Ray Guy Award, also served as the honorary captain for Saturday’s game. He punted for UW from 1997-2000 and still owns program records for career punting average (43.5 yards) and punting yards (10,660). He holds three of the top four single-season averages in Badgers history and led the Big Ten in punting in 1998 and 2000 — years in which he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.
He was part of UW’s back-to-back Rose Bowl-winning teams in 1998 and 1999 and became an All-American in 2000, the year he won the Ray Guy Award.
Stemke joined his wife, former Badgers volleyball star Lizzy (Fitzgerald) Stemke, as a member of UW Athletics’ Hall of Fame.
Childhood cancer awareness month
The Badgers wore yellow ribbon decals on their helmets to highlight those fighting cancer and the efforts of those working to find a cure.
The Wisconsin Badgers beat the New Mexico Lobos, 45-14, on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
UW also welcomed 10-year-old Aubrey Wayman and her mother, Nicole, to Camp Randall on Saturday. Aubrey’s fighting lymphoma and is a patient at American Family Children’s Hospital. Young patients are invited to each Badgers home game as part of the longstanding partnership between the hospital and the Badgers Give Back program.
UW men’s hockey team introduced
The UW men’s hockey team, which opens its season Oct. 12-13 with a series against Boston College in the Kohl Center, was introduced during a first-quarter timeout Saturday.
Hometown Hero recognized
The Badgers recognized U.S. Army Sgt. Ken Arneson as Saturday’s Kwik Trip Hometown Hero during a second-quarter timeout.
Arneson served in the 623rd Field Artillery Unit during the Korean Conflict. Following his service, he earned a degree from UW and operated his family business in Madison.