Search committee to replace UW athletic director Barry Alvarez includes Paul Chryst, eight others

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has formed a large – and diverse – search committee to find a replacement for outgoing athletic director Barry Alvarez.

The nine-member group will be led by Athletic Board chair Pete Miller and includes two head coaches: Paul Chryst (football) and Yvette Healy (softball).

"The search process will prioritize finding a new AD who embraces the university's commitment to student-athlete well-being and success, on and off the field excellence, and our institution's values on diversity and inclusion," Blank said in a statement.

"Barry's successor should be able to continue his legacy of success and make our alumni and fans across the state proud."

The rest of the committee includes:

– Elzie L. Higginbottom, a former UW track and field standout and the President/CEO of East Lake Management & Development Corp.

– Ted Kellner, a UW alum and close friend of Alvarez who is the chairman and CEO of T&M Partners, LLC.

– Jeff Mack, a former UW football player who’s now a vice president at Park Bank in Madison.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

– Laurel Rice, chair of the UW Department of Obstretics and Gynecology program.