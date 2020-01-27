Scott Tolzien leaving Wisconsin Badgers for coaching job with Dallas Cowboys

Tolzien was hired Monday as an assistant coach for the Dallas Cowboys, per multiple reports, reuniting him with Mike McCarthy, who was named the coach in Dallas earlier this month. Tolzien played three seasons under McCarthy as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

“This is a good way for me to get my feet wet (in coaching) and try it out and see where it goes from there,” Tolzien told the State Journal when he was hired by UW last summer. “I don’t want to predetermine anything. I just kind of want to see how it goes and work my hardest, try to be an asset as much as I can. At the end of the year I can go from there.”