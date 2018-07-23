Scott Frost's first recruiting cycle as Nebraska's head coach has come with an important, yet probably unsurprising, revelation.
Parents of recruits often view the Cornhuskers as a powerhouse program more so than the prospects themselves.
"It's our job to make sure that the new generation remembers Nebraska for what it is and what it should be," Frost said at Big Ten Media Days on Monday. "We're in the process of making sure that the kids that we're going to recruit going forward see Nebraska as one of the top programs in the country."
Since Frost, Nebraska's national championship-winning quarterback from 1997, accepted the job to return home in December, optimism from Cornhusker fans hit a peak it hasn't reached in many years.
As nostalgic as his homecoming became, though, this won't necessarily be an overnight fix. Frost said he spotted fundamental problems immediately upon arriving in Lincoln. Players weren't lifting weights very much and were out of shape. The walk-on program had died. He didn't see passion and unity in the locker room.
Then he turned on the tape from last season.
"I saw a lot of ingredients missing," Frost said. "I saw a team that played hard sometimes, maybe didn't finish games, maybe didn't believe in itself. You can see that stuff on film."
Frost's vision became an easy sell for Nebraska's players. He wants to blend modern X's and O's - the ones that helped UCF to an undefeated record last season - with old-school physicality that won the Cornhuskers multiple national championships in the 90s.
While Frost's players may not remember their program's glory years, his accomplishments as a player are carrying weight during his first offseason in charge.
"Coach Frost, he's a championship quarterback," Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. said. "He's that guy. He ate at the same cafeteria that I eat at, did the same things I've done. I want to be just like that guy. I want to win championships. So it's easy to follow him."
Frost's first year could be the most difficult of them all. Along with transitioning to a new system, the Cornhuskers must navigate a brutal schedule that includes divisional crossover games against Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State.
Some players, particularly the seniors, still want to accelerate the team's path back to Big Ten and national contention. While they know that rise is a process, they don't necessarily believe in the inevitability of a rebuilding year, either.
"Everyone feels that this is some kind of rebuilding year," offensive lineman Jerald Foster said. "There's no such thing as a rebuilding year in my eyes. I feel like every year you have a new team. We went with Coach (Mike) Riley 5-7 to 9-4 to 4-8, you know? Where are we going to say the rebuilding year is for that?
"Now that's not saying that we can't build a culture ... if we can keep buying in to what Coach Frost says."
The culture Frost preaches involves Nebraska returning to the elite of college football, and he doesn't shy away from setting high long-term expectations for himself and the program.
That eventuality may not come until many years down the road, if ever, but Frost's excited to try.
"Nebraska, historically, belongs in the upper echelon of college football," Frost said. "(It) hasn't really been accomplishing things to that degree for a while. Certainly not to the degree that the people in Nebraska and the people of the university want it to. I'm just excited to start the process of getting Nebraska back where it belongs, making it competitive and trying to compete for championships."