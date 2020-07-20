You are the owner of this article.
Sanborn brothers represent Wisconsin Badgers on Butkus Award watch list
Sanborn brothers represent Wisconsin Badgers on Butkus Award watch list

Sanborn watch list

Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) carries the ball against Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills, left, after intercepting a pass last season. Sanborn was named to the Butkus Award watch list Monday, and his brother Bryan, a 2021 UW recruit, was named to the award's high school watch list. 

 NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Preseason accolades continue to come the way of University of Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Sanborn was named Monday on the watch list for the Butkus Award — given annually to the nation’s top linebacker — his third national award watch list this month after being named to the Bednarik (top college defensive player) and Lott IMPACT Trophy (best college defensive player) watch lists.

Even sweeter for the Badgers junior was that his brother and UW 2021 recruit Bryan Sanborn was named to the award’s high school watch list.

Jack Sanborn led the Badgers with 80 total tackles last season, which included nine tackles for loss and 5½ sacks. He also was tied with safety Eric Burrell for the team lead with three interceptions. Sanborn started all 14 games and had a team-best eight tackles in the Rose Bowl loss to Oregon.

His breakout sophomore campaign caught the eye of NFL evaluators, and he’s considered one of the top inside linebacker prospects in the 2021 draft class, should he choose to forgo his senior season at UW.

Bryan Sanborn — a 6-foot-2, 210-pound inside linebacker at Lake Zurich High School (Ill.) — orally committed to the Badgers in December. The consensus three-star recruit had offers from Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska, among others.

Two more linebackers with scholarship offers from UW were named to the Butkus watch list, with Yanni Karlaftis (West Lafayette, Ind.) and Jake Ratzlaff (Rosemount, Minn.) earning the nods.

