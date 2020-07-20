Sanborn brothers represent Wisconsin Badgers on Butkus Award watch list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Preseason accolades continue to come the way of University of Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Sanborn was named Monday on the watch list for the Butkus Award — given annually to the nation’s top linebacker — his third national award watch list this month after being named to the Bednarik (top college defensive player) and Lott IMPACT Trophy (best college defensive player) watch lists.

Even sweeter for the Badgers junior was that his brother and UW 2021 recruit Bryan Sanborn was named to the award’s high school watch list.

Jack Sanborn led the Badgers with 80 total tackles last season, which included nine tackles for loss and 5½ sacks. He also was tied with safety Eric Burrell for the team lead with three interceptions. Sanborn started all 14 games and had a team-best eight tackles in the Rose Bowl loss to Oregon.

His breakout sophomore campaign caught the eye of NFL evaluators, and he’s considered one of the top inside linebacker prospects in the 2021 draft class, should he choose to forgo his senior season at UW.