Safety Titus Toler not on Wisconsin football roster

The University of Wisconsin secondary will be without a player defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was high on this spring.

Redshirt sophomore Titus Toler was not on the Badgers’ 2021 roster, released Wednesday, due to a number of injuries that limited him to two games last season and held him out of spring practices open to reporters. He played against Illinois and Michigan last season, with his highlight play being an interception late in the 45-7 win against the Illini.

A UW official said Toler is still a student at the university and is applying for a medical exemption to retain his season of eligibility.

Leonhard, who coaches UW’s safeties, said Toler had rare physical traits and position flexibility the defensive coordinator was excited to put to use this fall.