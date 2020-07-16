'Running out of time': Push grows to delay college football season to spring

Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier held out hope as long as he could.
“Maybe the curve will flatten,” he told himself. “Maybe the pandemic would slow up.”
But in the past three or four weeks, he said he has faced reality and come to a conclusion: College football needs to “punt” its season to the spring instead of trying to force a fall season as the nation continues to grapple with COVID-19.
The Big Ten Conference canceled non-conference games last week, which solidified Frazier’s feelings. But so did the COVID-19-related deaths of some of his in-laws in New York.
“How long is it going to take us to come to the realization that we can’t control COVID?” Frazier told the Chicago Tribune this week. “It seems like we’ve done a good job of trying to wait it out. OK, you want two or three more weeks to hope and pray the good Lord is going to bless us with something that is going to change.
“But I’m seeing an uptick. I’m seeing states going backward. I’m seeing people increase the infection rate. Is that going to change in the next two months? I don’t have the answer, but I don’t think so. I’m trying to be a realist.”
For Frazier, that means conferences need to band together — or at least a few Power Five conferences need to take a stand — and announce they will move their seasons to the spring in hopes of buying time to return to a normal schedule by fall 2021.
“If we don’t start planning a year from now, it could be trouble,” he said. “Maybe get a six-game schedule for the spring and then hopefully get on track for next year — and even that might be ambitious. I’d rather start planning like that than say we’re just going to try to pack football and the fall sports in and hope to goodness that nothing goes wrong. It’s almost like a setup for failure.”
Athletic directors, like most university leaders, have never faced such important decisions.
Northern Illinois, which is in the Mid-American Conference, one of the Group of Five conferences in the Football Bowl Subdivision, doesn’t operate with the same lavish budget as teams from the Power Five conferences such as the Big Ten.
A significant portion of Group of Five programs’ annual budgets comes from “guarantee games” hosted by Power Five schools, which the Huskies have built a strong reputation for scheduling — and winning — over the years.
They were slated to play at Maryland and Iowa this season. The Big Ten’s decision to play only conference games — a move to assert more control and provide better flexibility with the possibility of cancellations — left NIU with two holes in its schedule.
And an even bigger hole in its budget.
The Maryland game was scheduled as part of a home-and-home series for this season and 2025 in DeKalb, leaving those games basically a financial wash. But Iowa’s $1.1 million payout for the Sept. 25 game at Kinnick Stadium is potentially a painful loss.
Frazier said he had amicable preliminary talks with Iowa athletic director Gary Barta after the cancellation and he expects further discussions about the financial obligations of the contract.
The Big Ten cancellations also could have a major financial impact on some of the Illinois’ Football Championship Subdivision programs. Illinois State expected to receive a $450,000 payout from Illinois for a Friday night season opener Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium. Southern Illinois was expected to get $500,000 for a Sept. 12 trip to the University of Wisconsin.
NIU is looking into scheduling other programs to fill the slots left open by the Big Ten cancellations — if there is a season at all.
The Ivy League, Patriot League and Morehouse College have canceled fall sports. Junior colleges are moving all fall sports, including football, to the spring.
The Pac-12 joined the Big Ten in canceling non-conference games, sparking speculation this could be another toppling domino on the course to delaying fall sports. Or as Frazier hopes, moving them to the spring.
A six-game spring football season, he said, would be better than nothing. By spring, a vaccine or improved therapeutic medication could be available.
“At least it gets us on track, and the following year we’ve learned our lessons and can have a traditional season,” Frazier said. “If we can’t get to the point of making that decision now, we’re going to be in trouble. For me, time is running out. Is (COVID-19) going to plateau? Is it going to decline? If not, we need to punt.”
Some of the most influential people in college sports have shown resistance to anything other than kicking off this fall in a business-as-usual fashion. And it’s obvious why.
College football is a $4.1 billion-generating business for the Power Five conferences, according to USA Today.
Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said spring football would be a “last resort.” LSU coach Ed Orgeron told Vice President Mike Pence during a Tuesday panel discussion: “We have our team back and we’re ready to go. We need football. This state needs it. The country needs it.”
Others in college sports are starting to sound more like Frazier, hedging on the idea of fall football.
“We’re running out of time to correct and get things right,” Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said in an ESPN Radio interview, noting his concern about the fall season is “high to very high.”
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren sounded skeptical as well.
“We may not have a college football season in the Big Ten,” he told Big Ten Network.
