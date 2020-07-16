'Running out of time': Push grows to delay college football season to spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier held out hope as long as he could.

“Maybe the curve will flatten,” he told himself. “Maybe the pandemic would slow up.”

But in the past three or four weeks, he said he has faced reality and come to a conclusion: College football needs to “punt” its season to the spring instead of trying to force a fall season as the nation continues to grapple with COVID-19.

The Big Ten Conference canceled non-conference games last week, which solidified Frazier’s feelings. But so did the COVID-19-related deaths of some of his in-laws in New York.

“How long is it going to take us to come to the realization that we can’t control COVID?” Frazier told the Chicago Tribune this week. “It seems like we’ve done a good job of trying to wait it out. OK, you want two or three more weeks to hope and pray the good Lord is going to bless us with something that is going to change.

“But I’m seeing an uptick. I’m seeing states going backward. I’m seeing people increase the infection rate. Is that going to change in the next two months? I don’t have the answer, but I don’t think so. I’m trying to be a realist.”