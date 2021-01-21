 Skip to main content
Ross Kolodziej brings passion, scientific mind to Badgers' defensive line
Ross Kolodziej’s life changed Wednesday when he was announced as the University of Wisconsin football team’s defensive line coach.

No, he doesn’t have to move, as he already lived in the area and no, he won’t have to learn a new coaching staff as he was already the program’s head strength and conditioning coach. But his role will change drastically, shifting focus from getting the team ready to play to getting his defensive line to move the line of scrimmage.

Kolodziej will have to change one other aspect of his life, though — he’s going to have to join Twitter.

“I don't have a Twitter account yet. So obviously, I'm going to need that for recruiting,” Kolodziej told reporters on Thursday.

When he joins the social media site, he’ll see a flood of positive messages from UW players reacting to his move to a position coach role. A similar blitz of well-wishes came to his phone since his hiring was announced.

Ross Kolodziej mug 1-20

Kolodziej

Kolodziej’s new role will have him mentoring a position group in which he played for the Badgers in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. Despite being a bit smaller for his position, he helped UW win two Big Ten Conference championships and played in two Rose Bowls. Now he wants to help elevate the players who inhabit those spots now.

He said he’s eager not only for the new professional challenge, but also to be able to hone in on one group of players.

“I think the challenge as a strength coach is your attention is truly divided 120 different ways equally,” he said.

“And so the challenge is always there's not enough time in the day to truly devote and meet every need of every guy. And what excites me about this role is you can still have your hand on the pulse of the team in a sense, but for the 10, 11 guys in that D-line room, I can be intensely focused on any specific need they have and really work hard to fix and address and meet their needs in those ways.”

A scientific method

UW will fill the strength and conditioning role Kolodziej leaves behind, but he made it clear he won’t encroach on the new person’s work whenever he/she takes over.

“As a former, former head strength coach, with respect to the new head strength coach, that will be his or her job,” he said. “And I'm going to focus on my job.”

However, he will take elements of his strength coaching role into the defensive line room.

Kolodziej’s credentials as a player include nine years of professional football, seven of which in the NFL, so he knows the techniques he will teach well. In his years as a head strength coach — six at UW and another at Pitt — he learned the science that will be the basis behind those techniques.

“Stances as it relates to angles, step, strike and position. What is going to help activate the largest muscle groups?” he said. “I think there's some areas that certainly cross over well and can really help you as a coach designing practice, designing your individual periods, not just from a drill/skill perspective, but also from a physiological perspective.

“To me, coaching is coaching, teaching is teaching, human movement is human movement — extensions, flexion, etc., right? We could go on ad nauseum. But it's really about weakness, identification and correction. And that's my role and job is to really help these guys become better on and off the field.”

’Seamless’ recruiting

Kolodziej has been part of the Badgers on-campus recruiting efforts over the years, meeting with players and their families to discuss how they’ll develop a player in the weight room.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down in-person recruiting since mid-March 2020 and it will be that way until mid-April. Those circumstances got Kolodziej involved in the digital recruiting the Badgers have conducted, so he knows how the program has been working on the recruiting trail.

“Other than the actual travel and going into high schools, I think the recruiting will be fairly seamless in regards to that,” Kolodziej said.

He said he didn’t know the specific area he’ll be assigned on top of finding defensive linemen nationally, but he won’t have to look far stud players to bring into his first class.

Isaac Hamm (DE, Sun Prairie) and Billy Schrauth (OT/DT, St. Mary’s Springs, Fond du Lac) are four-star D-line prospects in the state. Both are undecided, but have UW in their top four choices.

“We’ve got a couple of good ones in-state here, so definitely try and focus on those guys first,” Kolodziej said.

Right fit, right time

UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was the first to approach Kolodziej about taking over the defensive line coaching position.

“He said, ‘You're the guy,’ and ‘Would you be interested?’ And my natural response was like, ‘Heck yeah,’” Kolodziej said.

He’ll take over a position in need of finding new contributors — UW loses just three starters on defense, but two of them (Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand) are on the defensive line.

The defensive line has one returning starter in nose tackle Keeanu Benton, a Janesville native, and will hopefully get redshirt junior Matt Henningsen back healthy from a left arm injury. Henningsen rotated at end with Loudermilk and Rand before his injury. Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Mullens also was a factor at end in 2020 and may be asked to take a starting role.

He’s overseen the growth and strength development of each player in his position group, but he said he’s giving the players a blank slate.

“In my mind's eye, it's wide-open competition,” Kolodziej said. “There's no preconceived notions on my part. And really, what you put on tape is what you put on tape. We're looking for guys to get after it, dominate up front, make plays and have fun.”

Wisconsin's defense has chance to again be among nation's best

Related to this story

