Ross Kolodziej brings passion, scientific mind to Badgers' defensive line

“I think the challenge as a strength coach is your attention is truly divided 120 different ways equally,” he said.

“And so the challenge is always there's not enough time in the day to truly devote and meet every need of every guy. And what excites me about this role is you can still have your hand on the pulse of the team in a sense, but for the 10, 11 guys in that D-line room, I can be intensely focused on any specific need they have and really work hard to fix and address and meet their needs in those ways.”

A scientific method

UW will fill the strength and conditioning role Kolodziej leaves behind, but he made it clear he won’t encroach on the new person’s work whenever he/she takes over.

“As a former, former head strength coach, with respect to the new head strength coach, that will be his or her job,” he said. “And I'm going to focus on my job.”

However, he will take elements of his strength coaching role into the defensive line room.