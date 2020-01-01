Rose Bowl notes: Oregon Ducks QB Justin Herbert's ground game downs Wisconsin Badgers

PASADENA, Calif. — University of Wisconsin defenders were well aware of the threat Oregon senior quarterback Justin Herbert posed as a passer and a runner.

He’s not the elite runner at quarterback that the Badgers have seen in other quarterbacks like Ohio State’s Justin Fields or Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez, but he’s about as effective. That showed Wednesday in the Rose Bowl, as Herbert ran in touchdowns from 4, 5 and 30 yards that sunk the Badgers’ chances of snapping their losing streak in The Granddaddy of Them All.

Herbert was selective in choosing his spots to run, rushing just nine times, and the Badgers did well in containing him for the most part. But Herbert took advantage of small mistakes to snatch a Rose Bowl win from UW.

“We knew that he could run the ball if we gave him opportunities, and we gave him opportunities,” senior linebacker Zack Baun said. “Most of his big runs came on misfits. Oregon does a good job maximizing on your error. We had some misfits, and we had opportunity to get him down in the backfield, and we didn’t do that.”