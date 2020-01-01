Rose Bowl notes: Oregon Ducks QB Justin Herbert's ground game downs Wisconsin Badgers

PASADENA, Calif. — University of Wisconsin defenders were well aware of the threat Oregon senior quarterback Justin Herbert posed as a passer and a runner.
He’s not the elite runner at quarterback that the Badgers have seen in other quarterbacks like Ohio State’s Justin Fields or Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez, but he’s about as effective. That showed Wednesday in the Rose Bowl, as Herbert ran in touchdowns from 4, 5 and 30 yards that sunk the Badgers’ chances of snapping their losing streak in The Granddaddy of Them All.
Herbert was selective in choosing his spots to run, rushing just nine times, and the Badgers did well in containing him for the most part. But Herbert took advantage of small mistakes to snatch a Rose Bowl win from UW.
“We knew that he could run the ball if we gave him opportunities, and we gave him opportunities,” senior linebacker Zack Baun said. “Most of his big runs came on misfits. Oregon does a good job maximizing on your error. We had some misfits, and we had opportunity to get him down in the backfield, and we didn’t do that.”
The Badgers held Herbert to 138 yards passing — a season-low — and kept Oregon’s offense to 204 total yards, the fewest in a Rose Bowl since 1979. But four UW turnovers gave the Ducks short fields, and Herbert found the end zone when he needed to.
On Herbert’s 30-yard score, which gave the Ducks their final lead, UW sophomore linebacker Jack Sanborn appeared to be in position to make a tackle. But Herbert made a move and got around him on his way to the end zone.
“He’s tough, he’s athletic, he can make plays with his feet,” Sanborn said. “We didn’t have good angles on him, or have good communication. That’s something we’ve got to be better at in a game like this.”
Taylor hits 2,000
UW junior running back Jonathan Taylor hit another career milestone in what might be his final game for the Badgers.
With his 94 yards on 21 carries, Taylor reached 2,003 yards on the year. He became just the third player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to tally multiple 2,000-yard seasons, joining UW’s Ron Dayne and Iowa State’s Troy Davis. Taylor is one of just four FBS backs to tally 2,000 yards this season.
For his career, Taylor has 6,174 yards, the most in a three-year span of any FBS player.
Larsh kicks again
After senior Zach Hintze had been UW’s placekicker against Minnesota in the regular-season finale and Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game, sophomore Collin Larsh reclaimed kicking duties in the Rose Bowl.
He started off well, making a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter that put the Badgers up 10-7. He missed a kick from 47 yards early in the second quarter, but made a 27-yard try in the fourth. Larsh finished the season 12 of 18 on field goals.
Badgers show 1-5-5 look
Oregon’s strong offense drew a different look from the Badgers’ defense in obvious passing situations.
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard used five linebackers in his nickel defense at certain points, with Isaiahh Loudermilk being the lone defensive lineman in the front. It allowed the Badgers to have more speed on the field and stunt those linebackers to try to get pressure on Herbert.
On at least two plays, a linebacker looping from the middle to an outside rush line forced a hurried throw, both of which fell incomplete.
“We were just trying to get more pass rushers in the game,” Sanborn said. “For the most part, I thought it was pretty successful.”
Pittman plays
Oregon receiver Mycah Pittman, coming back from a broken arm suffered against Arizona on Nov. 16, played in the Rose Bowl.
He tied a season-best with four catches and had 30 yards. He was targeted five times, two of which were tunnel screens that the Badgers stopped for short gains.
Third-down woes
Oregon and UW entered the Rose Bowl in the top 25 in the country of stopping opponents on third down, and they lived up to their billing.
The Ducks managed to convert 3 of 10 third-down tries, which was actually better than the nation-best percentage of 27.1 the Badgers entered the game with. UW was 5 of 17 on third down.
The teams combined to go 0-for-11 on third-and-6 or longer.
