Roller coaster of emotions behind them, Badgers turn focus to safety, football

“My friends that I grew up with, they’re playing and I’m communicating with them like, ‘Man, what protocol are y’all doing?’” Burrell said.

Now that the season is back on, Burrell said he’s itching to get together with new teammates when the Badgers are able. Weight lifting sessions have been done in small groups throughout the summer and fall, and meetings have been virtual, so Burrell, a team captain, hasn’t had much in-person exposure to the newest batch of Badgers.

They’ll be thrown into the fire, asked to get ready to play a season in a modified preseason.

“When we get into fall camp and into the locker room, I definitely will try my best to build a relationship. But the time is very limited,” Burrell said. “You’ve just got to go out there and hopefully they come along.”

UW is one of the few Big Ten teams who hasn’t had a player opt out of the season due to COVID-19. Some of those players, like Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman, are trying to get clearance to come back to the team now that a season is slated for this fall.

Coan, who said at one point he didn’t have hope the season would return this fall, credited the team’s atmosphere and its ability to stick together through challenges for not losing players to opt-outs.