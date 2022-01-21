Reports: Wisconsin football targeting Ravens assistant Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator

Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram is the University of Wisconsin’s pick to be the football team’s next offensive coordinator, according to an ESPN report.
ESPN college football reporter Tom VanHaaren and Ravens beat reporter Jamison Hensley reported sources have indicated an agreement between UW and Engram could be finalized soon.
The State Journal was not able to independently confirm the reports late Friday.
Engram worked on Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst's staff at Pitt in 2012 and 2013.
Engram is former All-American and All-Big Ten receiver at Penn State and a 14-year NFL veteran who has been in the coaching ranks since 2011. He has history with UW coach Paul Chryst — Engram coached wide receivers for Chryst at Pittsburgh for two seasons (2012-13) — and Engram’s son Dean will be a junior cornerback next season for the Badgers.
UW posted the offensive coordinator position on its job board on Wednesday with a Jan. 26 deadline for applications. That posting was light on specific qualifications, save for 1-3 years of college coaching experience preferred, but Engram checks every box on the posting.
The State Journal reported Thursday that UW was set to move Bob Bostad to the role of offensive line coach.
Engram has been on the Ravens staff for eight seasons, the first five as receivers coach and past three leading the tight ends. Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was a first-team All-Pro this season. He began his coaching career as an assistant for the San Francisco 49ers before Chryst hired him at Pittsburgh the next year.
Hiring Engram could have a significant impact on the offense. Engram doesn’t have experience as an offensive coordinator, so Chryst could still be the play-caller in 2022, but Engram could bring some fresh perspective to an offense that’s been stale the past two seasons.
Engram has been part of a Baltimore offensive staff running one of the most unique schemes in the NFL, utilizing the mobility of quarterback Lamar Jackson and a run-first attack. Baltimore has ranked third, first, first, and second in the league in rushing yards per game in the four years in which Jackson has been the primary quarterback.
UW doesn’t have a quarterback on the roster with that kind of athleticism, but Engram could bring knowledge of the base pistol formation the Ravens have used with Jackson. UW used the pistol often in the 2019 season, and with sophomore-to-be Braelon Allen filling the role Jonathan Taylor did that year as the lead tailback, it could make a return under Engram.
Engram was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 1996, and he played for the Bears, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career. If he is hired by UW, it would follow a trend of recent Chryst hires with NFL tenures as players, with defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej, cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat and wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted all being recent examples.
Season superlatives: The MVPs, unsung heroes and best plays of Wisconsin football's season
Offensive MVP and newcomer of the year: Braelon Allen, running back
#Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen rips off a 43-yard run. Well on his way to another big day. Rare bread. pic.twitter.com/QcGj2zPpDM— Steve Frederick (@SteveFrederick_) December 31, 2021
Stats: 186 carries, 1,268 yards, 12 touchdowns; eight catches, 39 yards
Things changed for the Badgers when Allen became a featured back. It wasn’t just that the game in which Allen became the No. 2 behind Chez Mellusi — Oct. 9 at Illinois — was the start of a seven-game win streak. Allen’s running helped changed UW’s offensive identity and attitude.
The Fond du Lac native and 17-year-old became known around college football for his size and breaking tackles. He set a UW freshman record with seven consecutive 100-yard rushing game and finished with the fifth-most rushing yards by a freshman in UW history.
After Mellusi was injured in a blowout win at Rutgers, Allen carried the Badgers to wins over Northwestern and Nebraska.
“One of the things that's been impressive is that he's been really consistent,” Chryst said. “I think (he) certainly came in with intentions of, and the confidence maybe that, ‘I can help this. I’m here to play.’ And yet humble enough to do all that he has to — how to learn and listening to other players.”
Defensive MVP: Leo Chenal, inside linebacker
"One of America's best linebackers" @chenal_leo has been DOMINANT ... to put it lightly pic.twitter.com/ULbgKlzuch— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 3, 2021
Stats: 115 tackles, 18½ for loss, eight sacks, five quarterback hits, two forced fumbles
Expectations were sky-high for Chenal coming into the season after he showed promise in 2020. The start of his season was delayed a bit after contracting COVID-19 and having to sit out the first two games, but he was the most impactful linebacker in the Big Ten Conference and one of the best in the nation this season.
He earned second-team All-American honors from multiple outlets and was the Big Ten’s linebacker of the year. His ability to knife through the line of scrimmage to come up with tackles for loss was impressive throughout the season, and he was once again one of the Badgers best pass-rushers.
“Last year we knew if it looks like Leo's a little out of sorts, let's go downhill,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “Let’s get him going and impacting it physically a little bit, try to take a little thinking off his plate. Now you’ve just seen the football intelligence just continuing to grow with experience and just reps in this defense. He's making plays in different ways that maybe last year, especially early in the season, he wasn't quite ready to do.”
Specialist MVP: Andy Vujnovich, punter
What a punt by Andy Vujnovich 🤩— FanSided (@FanSided) October 2, 2021
(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/nAiQQly9IU
Stats: 49 punts, 2,274 yards, 46.4 average, long punt of 68 yards, 15 of 50-plus, 16 downed inside the opponent’s 20
The Badgers weren’t a particularly strong group on special teams this season, but one consistent presence that unit had was Vujnovich in the punting game. In his second year with the program after transferring from Division-III University of Dubuque, Vujnovich set the program record for punting average in a season.
Vujnovich got a good deal of attention for his prowess in the weight room, earning a spot on The Athletic’s Freaks list in the preseason, and UW special teams coordinator Chris Haering said he’d put Vujnovich’s offseason work up against any other player’s.
“This team cares about each other,” Chryst said. “And a great way to reflect the way that you care is you doing your part. ‘Vuj’s’ doing that. There's been some great efforts up front and in front of him, but he's been good.”
Most improved offensive player: Josh Seltzner, guard
After being used in a rotation at guard earlier in his career, Seltzner solidified his place in the starting unit with a strong fall camp and then put together an All-American season. A weight drop was a significant part of Seltzner’s success, as he felt more flexible and could get his pad level underneath opponents and move them off the ball.
Seltzner’s pass blocking was the best it’s looked in his UW career, helping to keep the pocket clean from interior pressure. This was Seltzner’s first year as a full-time starter, but he’ll be trying his hand at the NFL next year.
“There was kind of a calm confidence, and that seemed to be reflected in a steady play,” Chryst said of Seltzner. “So it kind of matched the way that (he) went about it. The moments, the challenges, it seemed very confident.”
Most improved defensive player: Caesar Williams, cornerback
They are playing some defense in West Lafayette.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 23, 2021
Caesar Williams (@Caesar_Austin) gets the @BadgerFootball INT ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/4FneKKpfwU
Stats: 28 tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups
Williams took full advantage of his sixth season in the Badgers’ program and showed he’d taken strides to clean up some of his technique mistakes that led to penalties. He was targeted 44 times this season and allowed just 19 catches and one touchdown, according to PFF. He had a career-high three picks this season, including one returned for a touchdown.
His length became an asset he could use to break up passes even if he wasn’t in perfect position, and he smarter with his physicality while covering down the field.
“Understanding who you are as a player, length, foot quickness, physicality, all that stuff comes into play with these corners,” Leonhard said. “It's such a technical game. And I think right now you're seeing it all come together for him to just trust in who he is, what his technique (is), how his eyes work, where that leads him.”
Defensive newcomer of the year: Hunter Wohler, safety
True freshman safety @HunterWohler has some great football instincts.— Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 4, 2021
Paul Chryst said the "number of contributions that he's making already are very significant and that will only increase." #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/JgJQzExiq3
Stats: 17 tackles, three for loss, one sack, one pass breakup
This was the most difficult category to select a winner for because the Badgers didn’t feature many newcomers on defense this season. UW had a veteran group across the defense, but Wohler was a consistent special teams player and showed a good nose for the ball when he played on defense.
Wohler is a big, rangy safety and has the speed to cover a lot of ground in zone or turn and run with a receiver in man. His time as a bigger contributor on defense is coming next season, but he showed enough promise this year to earn this award.
“He's always trying to rip at the ball,” Chenal said of Wohler. “He's always trying to make that extra game-changing play. He's getting a bunch of PBUs in practice and he's getting those strips, which is huge, could be game-changing in a game. But he's confident, and that's one of the biggest things that you could say for a freshman is having that confidence.”
Offensive unsung hero: Chimere Dike, wide receiver
Graham Mertz takes a bit hit but still gets it to Chimere Dike for 30 yards! #Badgers pic.twitter.com/l3B1hwDENI— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 31, 2021
Stats: 19 catches, 272 yards, one touchdown; three carries, 19 yards
The line of statistics above aren’t great, but they’re a reason why Dike’s play and attitude this season deserve recognition. UW targeted Dike just 32 times this year, per PFF, and he didn’t have the breakout year that he looked to be on track for after flashing in 2020 and a strong offseason.
But Dike gave consistent effort as a run-blocker or a jet-sweep decoy, and he didn’t allow the lack of opportunities affect him. Multiple coaches and teammates in December that Dike is ready to be the leader of the receiver room and the No. 1 option next season.
“I think that being that we do have a young room, I talked about Chimere Dike being the guy that is now the leader in that room in regards to his routine, how he prepares, the way he goes about his business on a daily basis,” UW receivers coach Alvis Whitted said. “I think that's the standard for a lot of guys to shape and mold their routines after and it'll be great.”
Defensive unsung hero: Keeanu Benton, nose tackle
Have you guys heard our defense is really good? Wasn't sure if we've gotten that across enough yet 😉— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 7, 2021
Here's @keeanu_benton + @Caesar_Austin to prove the point just a little more. pic.twitter.com/DV8XaMmNiq
Stats: 25 tackles, five for loss, 2½ sacks, two pass break-ups, four quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries
The Badgers had the No. 1 rushing defense for much of the season and a significant reason that was able to happen was the play of nose tackle Keeanu Benton. Though he didn’t rack up tackles for loss or sacks this season, his impact on the unit was acknowledged by everyone. Offensive lines paid attention to him and made sure they had two bodies to block him.
“To me, it's just disruption,” Leonhard said of measuring Benton’s impact. “You're not always going to get the production week in and week out, but how disruptive (are you?) How our teams blocking you? How many opportunities of getting one-on-ones in either the run game or the pass game are you allowed to have? Because obviously if you're taking two, you're helping this defense out in a big way.”
He told reporters he’s leaning toward coming back to UW for his senior season, which would be a boon for the Badgers’ defense that could be light on experience next year.
Biggest offensive play of the year: Braelon Allen’s third TD against Nebraska
.@BraelonAllen can't be stopped. 😱— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 20, 2021
No. 15 @BadgerFootball takes the late lead on the freshman star RB's latest highlight run. pic.twitter.com/wwqIoXJiZD
Allen began his career against Nebraska much like his childhood idol Melvin Gordon did — with a dominant performance.
Allen had 22 carries, 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-28 win over the Cornhuskers at Camp Randall, but his final rushing attempt was the most impactful. His 53-yard run off the right side saw him read a pair of pull blocks well, sprint through the second level and stiff arm the last defender who had a chance at him before finishing the play in the south end zone.
Not only was it a winning touchdown in a game that pushed the Badgers to their seventh consecutive win, the play featured everything special about Allen as a ball-carrier — vision, speed, power and an unwillingness to be tackled. Nebraska fans had to deal with massive games from Gordon and Jonathan Taylor in the past, and now they’ll have to worry about what Allen might do against them next.
Biggest defensive play of the year: Fourth-down stop against Iowa
UW’s defense had plenty to do with the Badgers’ 27-7 win over No. 9 Iowa at Camp Randall, but the stop it made on a fourth down late in the third quarter stunted the bit of momentum the Hawkeyes were creating.
Nose tackle Bryson Williams and inside linebacker Leo Chenal were able to submarine Iowa All-American and Rimington-Trophy-winning center Tyler Linderbaum to stop fullback Monte Pottebaum’s run short of the sticks on a fourth-and-1. UW led 20-7 at the time, and the Badgers offense drove down the field and put the game away on the ensuing possession.
"Right after that play, it just swung the momentum,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “The game was pretty much over at that point."
With just two bowl games left to be played, the Badgers defense is No. 1 in the FBS in total yards allowed and No. 1 in rushing defense.