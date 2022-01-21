 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reports: Wisconsin football targeting Ravens assistant Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator
Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram is the University of Wisconsin’s pick to be the football team’s next offensive coordinator, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN college football reporter Tom VanHaaren and Ravens beat reporter Jamison Hensley reported sources have indicated an agreement between UW and Engram could be finalized soon.

The State Journal was not able to independently confirm the reports late Friday.

Engram is former All-American and All-Big Ten receiver at Penn State and a 14-year NFL veteran who has been in the coaching ranks since 2011. He has history with UW coach Paul Chryst — Engram coached wide receivers for Chryst at Pittsburgh for two seasons (2012-13) — and Engram’s son Dean will be a junior cornerback next season for the Badgers.

UW posted the offensive coordinator position on its job board on Wednesday with a Jan. 26 deadline for applications. That posting was light on specific qualifications, save for 1-3 years of college coaching experience preferred, but Engram checks every box on the posting. 

The State Journal reported Thursday that UW was set to move Bob Bostad to the role of offensive line coach. 

Engram has been on the Ravens staff for eight seasons, the first five as receivers coach and past three leading the tight ends. Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was a first-team All-Pro this season. He began his coaching career as an assistant for the San Francisco 49ers before Chryst hired him at Pittsburgh the next year.

Hiring Engram could have a significant impact on the offense. Engram doesn’t have experience as an offensive coordinator, so Chryst could still be the play-caller in 2022, but Engram could bring some fresh perspective to an offense that’s been stale the past two seasons.

Engram has been part of a Baltimore offensive staff running one of the most unique schemes in the NFL, utilizing the mobility of quarterback Lamar Jackson and a run-first attack. Baltimore has ranked third, first, first, and second in the league in rushing yards per game in the four years in which Jackson has been the primary quarterback.

UW doesn’t have a quarterback on the roster with that kind of athleticism, but Engram could bring knowledge of the base pistol formation the Ravens have used with Jackson. UW used the pistol often in the 2019 season, and with sophomore-to-be Braelon Allen filling the role Jonathan Taylor did that year as the lead tailback, it could make a return under Engram.

Engram was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 1996, and he played for the Bears, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career. If he is hired by UW, it would follow a trend of recent Chryst hires with NFL tenures as players, with defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej, cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat and wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted all being recent examples.

