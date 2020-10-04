Report: Badgers QB Jack Coan injured at practice

“I’ve loved his approach and how he’s taken care of his business. (He’s) also been around enough and he cares a ton about the team and how to help lead and help everyone on this team be the best they can be. I think it’s how he views his role.”

Coan is 12-6 as a starter for UW. He passed for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He completed 69.6 percent of his passes and his passer efficiency rating of 151.8 ranked 19th in the nation a year ago.

Coaches were anticipating a good year from Coan, as he’d taken steps forward as a passer.

“I would say the No. 1 thing that I see from him is the anticipation. You kind of see it in his eyes. He’s seeing it deeper, and he’s seeing the play-call deeper as it comes in. His anticipation has been really good,” offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said. “His leadership was always outstanding, his confidence in what he needed to do. But I think there’s a layer of understanding that’s right now helping him to anticipate better than he ever has. So I’m excited about that.”

Preparation time has been altered due to the postponement of the Big Ten Conference football season. If Coan misses extended time, his replacement will have about three weeks of practices to get ready to start for the Badgers.