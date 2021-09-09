 Skip to main content
Red Zone podcast: What's up with Graham Mertz? Leo Chenal news, EMU preview and picks
Badger players Kayden Lyles, Caesar Williams, Collin Wilder, Graham Mertz, Nick Herbig, Logan Bruss and Keeanu Benton reveal what position they would play if the coaches gave them a choice.

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin break down what’s up with Graham Mertz, the impact of Leo Chenal’s COVID-19 case, how we see the Badgers matchup with Eastern Michigan, and make Big Ten picks.

Submit questions on for the next mailbag Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

