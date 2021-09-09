Red Zone podcast: What's up with Graham Mertz? Leo Chenal news, EMU preview and picks

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin break down what’s up with Graham Mertz, the impact of Leo Chenal’s COVID-19 case, how we see the Badgers matchup with Eastern Michigan, and make Big Ten picks.
Colten Bartholomew
