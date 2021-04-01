 Skip to main content
Red Zone podcast: What does Barry Alvarez's retirement mean for Wisconsin athletics?
Red Zone podcast: What does Barry Alvarez's retirement mean for Wisconsin athletics?

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew, Todd Milewski and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom for a special episode dedicated to the impending retirement of University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez.

They start with their reactions to the news, how COVID-19 impacted Alvarez’s timeline, and then discuss Alvarez’s legacy, both good and bad.

Then the trio looks forward to what the new UW AD should focus on early in their tenure, the challenges he/she will face and more.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

