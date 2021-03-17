Red Zone podcast: Tournament time mega-pod with Jim Polzin and Todd Milewski

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew, Jim Polzin and Todd Milewski get together over Zoom to discuss NCAA tournament news for the Badgers men’s basketball, men’s hockey and women’s hockey programs.

Jim and Colten start by breaking down why the Badgers got a 9 seed in the March Madness bracket, then look into the keys for UW in beating North Carolina in the first round. They give you their Final Four picks, then touch on the coach firings around the Big Ten Conference. They wrap up by discussing safety Reggie Pearson’s decision to transfer from UW.

Then Todd joins the show to break down the Badgers’ loss to Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament championship, where they’ll end up in the NCAA tournament and more. They end the show by analyzing the women’s hockey team’s national semifinal matchup against Ohio State.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.