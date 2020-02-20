Red Zone podcast: The Badgers' hot streak and the NCAA's new transfer waiver plan

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin are back to discuss the news in Badgers sports.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

They start with the men's basketball team's recent hot streak, and the roles Aleem Ford and Brad Davison have played in helping UW win three straight games. They also talk about the Badgers' NCAA tournament prospects and Sunday's game against Rutgers.

Colten lays out the NCAA's proposal to change the transfer waiver system, leading to a discussion of the benefits and consequences that change could bring.

They wrap up by answering listener questions.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast (it's a new feed, so you may need to resubscribe) on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Bucky! Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email! Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.