Red Zone podcast: The Badgers' hot streak and the NCAA's new transfer waiver plan
Red Zone podcast: The Badgers' hot streak and the NCAA's new transfer waiver plan

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin are back to discuss the news in Badgers sports.

They start with the men's basketball team's recent hot streak, and the roles Aleem Ford and Brad Davison have played in helping UW win three straight games. They also talk about the Badgers' NCAA tournament prospects and Sunday's game against Rutgers.

Colten lays out the NCAA's proposal to change the transfer waiver system, leading to a discussion of the benefits and consequences that change could bring. 

They wrap up by answering listener questions. 

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast (it's a new feed, so you may need to resubscribe) on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

