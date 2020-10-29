 Skip to main content
Red Zone podcast: The Badgers' COVID-19 situation, canceled Nebraska game and more
Red Zone podcast: The Badgers' COVID-19 situation, canceled Nebraska game and more

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom to discuss what happened with the Badgers over the past week. 

After throttling Illinois in a season-opening win, the UW football team has had 12 positive cases of COVID-19 in five days. Colten and Jim talk about the timeline of all of this, the decision to cancel the game, what's next for the Badgers, and make their Big Ten picks for the week.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

