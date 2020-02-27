You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Red Zone podcast: Ted Gilmore leaving the Badgers and hockey postseason coming up
0 comments
topical top story alert

Red Zone podcast: Ted Gilmore leaving the Badgers and hockey postseason coming up

{{featured_button_text}}
Cole Caufield photo

Cole Caufield skates for the UW men's hockey team. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Todd Milewski break down the news around University of Wisconsin football and hockey.

They start with Ted Gilmore’s departure from the UW football program to become Michigan State’s tight ends coach. Colten breaks down what that means for the Badgers and what they need to do in finding a replacement.

Todd then gives his thoughts on what has been a disappointing season for the UW men’s hockey team, and if the Badgers can make a run in the postseason despite a rough regular season. Todd also talks about the women’s hockey team’s chances of repeating as national champions — the Badgers open postseason play next week.

They wrap up talking about construction projects at Camp Randall and Kohl Center, and discuss why UW doesn’t sell beer at events.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast (it's a new feed, so you may need to resubscribe) on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics