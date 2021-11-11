Red Zone podcast: Tailback injuries, the Northwestern matchup and picks

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin discuss how the Badgers should handle the running back spot after Chez Mellusi's injury, what to expect Saturday against Northwestern, and make Big Ten picks.
Submit questions on for the next mailbag Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.
You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
