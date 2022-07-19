 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Zone podcast: State of Wisconsin football's 2023 recruiting class

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jake Kocorowski break down where the Badgers' 2023 football recruiting class stands, why the misses of touted prospects like Tackett Curtis sting, and then talk about what they're looking forward to at Big Ten Media Days next week.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

