Red Zone podcast: Spring practice wrap-up and the Alando Tucker situation
State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom and discuss the news coming from Badgers football spring practices and basketball coaching rumors.

As spring practices come to a close, Colten gives you some thoughts on the biggest winners, the questions that remain and what players need to show more.

Jim then breaks down the situation with Badgers basketball assistant coach Alando Tucker possibly leaving the program.

