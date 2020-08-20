Red Zone podcast: Skyler Bell, coaches complaining, and the problem with inconsistent messaging

-
Editor's note: This podcast was recorded before Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren's open letter was published Wednesday night.
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew discusses the Badgers' recruiting win with wide receiver Skyler Bell, his issues with the complaints coaches and players' parents have with the Big Ten, and why consistency is so important in times of crisis like right now.
Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.
You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
