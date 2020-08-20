 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Zone podcast: Skyler Bell, coaches complaining, and the problem with inconsistent messaging
0 comments
topical alert

Red Zone podcast: Skyler Bell, coaches complaining, and the problem with inconsistent messaging

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: This podcast was recorded before Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren's open letter was published Wednesday night.

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew discusses the Badgers' recruiting win with wide receiver Skyler Bell, his issues with the complaints coaches and players' parents have with the Big Ten, and why consistency is so important in times of crisis like right now.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics