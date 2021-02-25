Red Zone podcast: Should Jonathan Davis start? Could the Badgers sweep the college hockey titles?

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew, Jim Polzin and Todd Milewski get together over Zoom to discuss Badgers’ men’s basketball and both hockey programs as they head toward tournament time.

Colten and Jim start the podcast by discussing the basketball team’s win over Northwestern and if it showed the Badgers’ lineup should change. Then they break down the matchup with Illinois and the legacy of UW’s senior class. They wrap up by talking about former Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus’ lawsuit against UW.

Todd then joins the show to break down the strong seasons by UW’s men’s and women’s hockey teams. They start by discussing why the men’s hockey team has been able to make such a dramatic turnaround this year, Cole Caufield’s chances at the player of the year award, and expectations for the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. They wrap up discussing the top-ranked UW women’s team and the chances Darryl Watts could win the women’s player of the year award.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.