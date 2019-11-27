State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew goes solo for this episode of the Red Zone podcast, looking back at the University of Wisconsin’s win over Purdue and the Big Ten West Division championship game set for Saturday in Minneapolis.
Topics include: How the defense can handle Minnesota’s pair of top-flight receivers; the Gophers’ massive offensive line; Jonathan Taylor’s curtain call at Camp Randall; and how the Badgers’ need to finish what they’ve started this month.
Also, Colten and (via email) Jim Polzin continue to give you red-hot Big Ten picks against the spread.