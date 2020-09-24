 Skip to main content
Red Zone podcast: Roster updates and a look at the Badgers schedule
Red Zone podcast: Roster updates and a look at the Badgers schedule

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down the impacts that gaining OL Jon Dietzen and losing S Reggie Pearson may have on the Badgers before diving in and giving you a game-by-game look at UW's schedule.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

