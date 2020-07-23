Red Zone podcast: Recruiting news, NFL thoughts and a mailbag

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down the news around the Badgers football program.
He starts by talking about the newly open recruiting of three-star WR Joseph Manjack, and the Badgers losing out of three-star CB Robert Regan Jr. Then he discusses the interesting tweets of Deacon Hill, a UW 2021 recruit.
Bartholomew shares his thoughts on two former Badgers standing up on behalf of players against the NFL, and what decisions made at the pro and college levels mean for the football season.
He wraps the show by answering listener questions. Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.
