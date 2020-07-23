Red Zone podcast: Recruiting news, NFL thoughts and a mailbag

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down the news around the Badgers football program.

He starts by talking about the newly open recruiting of three-star WR Joseph Manjack, and the Badgers losing out of three-star CB Robert Regan Jr. Then he discusses the interesting tweets of Deacon Hill, a UW 2021 recruit.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Bartholomew shares his thoughts on two former Badgers standing up on behalf of players against the NFL, and what decisions made at the pro and college levels mean for the football season.

He wraps the show by answering listener questions. Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.