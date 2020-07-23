You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Red Zone podcast: Recruiting news, NFL thoughts and a mailbag
0 comments
topical alert

Red Zone podcast: Recruiting news, NFL thoughts and a mailbag

{{featured_button_text}}

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down the news around the Badgers football program.

He starts by talking about the newly open recruiting of three-star WR Joseph Manjack, and the Badgers losing out of three-star CB Robert Regan Jr. Then he discusses the interesting tweets of Deacon Hill, a UW 2021 recruit. 

Bartholomew shares his thoughts on two former Badgers standing up on behalf of players against the NFL, and what decisions made at the pro and college levels mean for the football season. 

He wraps the show by answering listener questions. Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

https://omny.fm/shows/the-red-zone-a-badgers-football-podcast/recruiting-news-nfl-thoughts-and-a-mailbag
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics