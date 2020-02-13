You are the owner of this article.
Red Zone podcast: Recounting the Erik Helland saga and Michigan State's coaching search
State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin break down the latest news on the University of Wisconsin basketball and football beats. 

They start with the Erik Helland saga and Jim's excellent report on the events that led to the UW strength coach resigning. They talk about Alando Tucker's role in trying to manage the situation, and how instant-reaction culture messes up a story like this. 

They move on to football, talking about Michigan State's hiring of former UW defensive back Mel Tucker. Just how close was Bret Bielema to being back in the Big Ten? They wrap up with talk of the NFL Combine for the four Badgers invitees.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast (it's a new feed, so you may need to resubscribe) on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

