State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin discuss what went wrong for the University of Wisconsin football team in their last-second loss at Illinois, and then look ahead to the Badgers' chances against No. 3 Ohio State.
Topics include what went wrong in the second half against the Fighting Illini, how the teams are slowing down Jonathan Taylor, if Paul Chryst should consider giving up play-calling, how Chase Young will challenge the UW offense, and if the Badgers can stop Justin Fields and the OSU offense.
Follow Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) and Colten Bartholomew (@CBartWSJ) on Twitter to submit questions for the podcast.