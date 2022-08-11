 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Zone podcast: Questions raised from training camp, top quotes, and happy trails to James White

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jake Kocorowski run through a batch of questions created from what we've seen at training camp practices thus far, give our most memorable quotes of the week, and wish a happy retirement to Badgers legend James White.

