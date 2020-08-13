Red Zone podcast: Punting on fall football — can it work in the spring?

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew details why the Big Ten punted on the fall football season, what role myocarditis played in the decision, and discusses if spring football can actually work.
Badger fans react to canceled football season
B1G bummer
So disappointed. I feel like if the Big Ten wanted to make it work they could have done it. Such a major bummer for the players. #BigTenBummer— CJ Hansen (@CJHansen18) August 11, 2020
Way to Gopher it
LOL 😂 😂 😂 😂 Silly Minnasotian...— Craig Culbertson (@CjcCraig) August 11, 2020
Special season spiked
Sad there won’t be any @BadgerFootball but even more sad there won’t be @BadgerVB .... last year was a very special team this year was gonna be more special! #staystrongBadgerStudentAthetes— Scott Davis (@chilid19) August 11, 2020
Loss for words
😢— Matt Ferris (@Ferris_matt) August 11, 2020
No good options
The only reasonable solution, as much as I hate it.— Tim hamele (@Timhamele) August 11, 2020
Temper expectations
There is no way football will happen in the spring.— Rob Finley (@finleyr27) August 11, 2020
Weighing the risks
Not enough tests to test students every other day. Danger of long lasting heart conditions far too high.— Shawn Marie Boyne (@boyne_shawn) August 11, 2020
Missed opportunity
We've failed at containing the virus over the past 5 months, and this is the outcome. Hate that this is where we are, but seems it's the only responsible choice right now.— Chris Van Es (@ChrisVE) August 11, 2020
Enough said
August 11, 2020
Spring still in play
As a huge football fan and ex-athlete, it pains me. But it’s the right call. Do a mini-season in Spring, and get ready for a full blown epic season Fall 2021.— jjschutz (@jjschutz) August 11, 2020
Follow the money
What choices do schools have? If they aren't allowed fans in the stands, how will they cover the costs of athletics this year? Football pays for most everything. If they play with no fans, it would be a poor business decision.— scott wilterdink (@saw111671) August 11, 2020
TV contracts would be their only revenue.
Yes, yes it does
August 11, 2020
Let it out!
August 11, 2020
Students come first
Right decision. Experience of NHL, MLS, PGA, NBA v MLB shows bubble is only safe way. Can’t do that with CFB. Schools need to figure out the student part first, then the athletic part can follow.— Kent (@madisonseattle) August 11, 2020
Do you have to ask?
August 11, 2020
Giving it their best shot
Lots of Badgers have been tested multiple times and things were in place. Sucks— Nate in Appleton (@NateAndree) August 11, 2020
Could it spell the end?
Death Penalty for the big ten unless all power 5 conferences do it.— Tim Koplin (@tkoplin30) August 11, 2020
Straight to the point
August 11, 2020
Waiting for the call
Here comes Barry asking for money. Wait for it.......— Rob Finley (@finleyr27) August 11, 2020
Questionable motives
Weak sauce. It’s never about “the kids”— Butch Gebhardt (@ButchieGee) August 11, 2020
