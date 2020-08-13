You are the owner of this article.
Red Zone podcast: Punting on fall football — can it work in the spring?
Red Zone podcast: Punting on fall football — can it work in the spring?

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew details why the Big Ten punted on the fall football season, what role myocarditis played in the decision, and discusses if spring football can actually work. 

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

