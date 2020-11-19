 Skip to main content
Red Zone podcast: Previewing the Northwestern matchup and Badgers men's hoops
Red Zone podcast: Previewing the Northwestern matchup and Badgers men's hoops

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin discuss the No. 10 Badgers' game at Northwestern, the coaching matchup between the staffs and make Big Ten picks.

They wrap up the show talking about the UW men's basketball team's schedule and projections for this season.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

Get to know the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class

