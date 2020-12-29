Red Zone podcast: Previewing the Duke's Mayo Bowl and discussing Badger basketball

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin break down the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and the Badgers men’s basketball team’s first Big Ten loss.

They examine what Wisconsin must do on offense to attack the Wake Forest defense, how the Badgers’ defense can slow down the fast-break attack of the Demon Deacons and make their against-the-spread pick for the game.

Then they discuss the Badgers’ men’s basketball team’s loss against Maryland, how the minutes are being divvied up and more.

