Red Zone podcast: Previewing Michigan, Badgers basketball signing day and more
State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin break down the Badgers’ matchup at Michigan, discuss Jim Harbaugh’s future and make Big Ten picks. Note: This podcast was recorded before the Ohio State-Maryland game was canceled.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

