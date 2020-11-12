Red Zone podcast: Previewing Michigan, Badgers basketball signing day and more

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin break down the Badgers’ matchup at Michigan, discuss Jim Harbaugh’s future and make Big Ten picks. Note: This podcast was recorded before the Ohio State-Maryland game was canceled.
Support Local Journalism
Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.
You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!